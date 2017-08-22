Three additional cases of West Nile reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department confirmed three additional cases of West Nile Virus in the area.

They wouldn’t say where the virus was contracted, but stated the total number is now at eight for 2017.

In 2016, only two cases were reported to the health department, and in 2015 only one.

The West Nile Virus is spread through mosquitoes from early summer to late fall.

While most people never experience any symptoms, the few who do can experience headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. In more serious cases, the virus affects the central nervous system. Those individuals experience high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and even paralysis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

There are no vaccines, so the best way to prevent getting it are to practice the four D’s, health experts said.