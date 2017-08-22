‘School of the future’ scheduled to open at Crosstown Concourse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The long-awaited Crosstown Concourse is now open in Memphis and is home to several restaurants, a gym, medical offices and a lot more.

Soon it will even house what's being called the high school of the future.

Crosstown High School is scheduled to open next year and will join a growing national network of schools focusing less on grades and more on how much they're actually learning.

Chris Terrill and Chandra Sledge Mathias with news of a huge grant for the school.