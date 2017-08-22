× Police: Motorist chases car down, opens fire after driver passes him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An attempt to pass another driver leads to a terrifying incident of road rage and shots being fired near a group of children.

The victim had reportedly just left his grandmother’s home when he came upon a white Chevrolet Malibu in the area of Douglas and Pendleton. He told police the driver was going too slow. As he was passing, the driver yelled and fired a shot into the air.

The other driver then began following him, speeding up anytime the victim tried to get away.Once on Buntyn, the suspect pointed the gun out the window and fired four to five additional shots before taking off.

There were reportedly young children playing nearby when shots were fired.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect.

If you can help call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.