× Police: Child missing after being taken by noncustodial mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is missing from South Memphis, and police said his noncustodial mother took him.

Police were called around 4:10 p.m. to Dakota Place and Texas Street regarding custodial interference.

Police said the boy, Christian Rodgers, is 8 years old, but family said he is actually 7.

Family added the mother took the boy from his great-aunt’s apartment on Florida Street after she was unsuccessful at taking him from his school earlier. Family identified the mother as Cassandra Rogers.

Police do not believe the boy is in immediate danger.

Police said Christian was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and red and white shoes.

Memphis Police’s aviation and K-9 units are helping search woods in the area.

If you can help find the boy, call police at 545-COPS.