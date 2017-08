× MPD officer involved in serious crash at I-40, Canada Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The westbound lanes of I-40 just east of the Canada Road exit are blocked following a crash involving a police officer.

Serious injuries have been reported.

One lane heading eastbound is also blocked, but traffic is still being allowed through.

Traffic is being detoured onto Highway 385/269 due to the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to give emergency responders the right of way.