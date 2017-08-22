× Loaded gun found in bag at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Agents found a loaded handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Memphis International Airport on Tuesday.

The Transportation Security Administration made the discovery of a Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistol at a checkpoint at 8:30 a.m., the TSA said in a release.

Airport police took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

Firearms may be transported in checked baggage if they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded, but they are prohibited in carry-on bags, the TSA said.

This is the 20th firearm discovered at security checkpoints by TSA officers at MEM in 2017. A total of 36 were found there in 2016.