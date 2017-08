Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis continues to improve its standing as a bike-friendly city with the Greenline, a new "Great Streets" project downtown, and a bike-sharing program set to start in the city next year.

But can we do more to keep our bicyclists safe, and get more people on two wheels?

Chessie Bigham with Meritan and cyclist Clark Butcher joined us on Live at 9 to talk about it.