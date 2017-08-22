× Girl Scouts to recycle glasses for next solar eclipse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For those of you thinking about chunking your solar eclipse glasses, local Girl Scouts say not so fast.

Girl Scouts Heart of the South is partnering with Astronomers Without Borders to recycle unwanted glasses for the next cosmic event in 2019 in South America and Asia.

Those interested in helping out can drop off their glasses at the following locations:

717 South White Station Road, Memphis, Tennessee

1007 Old Humboldt Road, Jackson, Tennessee

1140 West Main Street, Tupelo, Mississippi

All of the recycled glasses will be handed over to the organization at a future date. They will then be sent overseas to schools with limited resources.

