Eclipse babies steal the spotlight during cosmic event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While millions watched the solar eclipse, many beaming parents welcomed bouncing bundles of joy who will forever be known as eclipse babies.

At seven pounds, 18 inches, Bianca entered the world at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital in Houston after 24 hours of labor.

“I just feel very special. Very happy because it’s a very historical day to have her today,” said her mother Nancy.

“There’s no words…like words to explain it…just bringing a new baby into the world,” added her speechless father Ricardo.

It’s the couple’s second child, but their first daughter and certainly their first eclipse baby, but she wasn’t suppose to be. Bianca was due on the 27th, but the cosmos aligned and she arrived early on the 21st.

The baby even got her own special glasses. They’re not approved by NASA, but were definitely approved by mom.

Several hundred miles away in South Carolina, the eclipse was quickly overshadowed for the Eubanks family when they brought their little ray of sunshine into the world.

Meet Eclipse.

Her parents, Freedom and Michael, said the decision to name her after the solar event actually started out as a joke.

“Just on the drive here, trying to keep her mind off the contractions, I was like ‘Hey! If she’s born during the eclipse, we’re going to name her Eclipse,'” said dad.

Much to their surprise, they liked the unique name and the rest is history.

“I believe that her birth should signify something and what better way to signify her being born during the eclipse, than name her Eclipse.”

Like all the other newborns at the hospital, she even received a special birthday outfit that read “Total Solar Eclipse.”

But the cutest onesie award had to go to a little man born at the hospital in North Charleston, South Carolina. His birthday outfit had a picture of the eclipse followed by the words “Total eclipse of the heart.”

“The adorable t-shirt that’s a memory and it’ll be great for the baby book,” said beaming grandmother Laura Darden.

“We are over the moon, I guess I should say the moon and the sun with the eclipse for this little guy to be here,” joked new mom, Jennifer Walker.

The young family even got an eclipse day picture on a day they’ll never forget.