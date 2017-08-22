× City Council to discuss immediate removal of confederate statues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council will discuss a resolution to immediately remove the statues of Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis from city parks.

Last week, a group of activists called “Take ‘Em Down 901” sent Mayor Jim Strickland a letter demanding the city remove the statues in the wake of the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The council voted to remove the statues years ago, but they haven’t been able to do so since state law requires approval from the Tennessee Historical Commission.

“The Tennessee Historical Commission doesn’t meet until October. We’re hoping and anticipating after discussion tomorrow that maybe we can draft, send up a letter of urgency to the Governor, asking him to convene an emergency meeting to get those monuments removed.”

Over the weekend, seven people were arrested during a protest at the Forrest statue. The charges ranged from disorderly conduct to vandalizing a public monument.

Also during the meeting, council members will discuss a resolution to provide $1.7 million for capital improvement projects at FedEx Forum.

They will also get an update on the proposed redevelopment of the old Wonder Bread Bakery and an update on the rape kit backlog.