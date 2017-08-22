× 5 shootings, 9 victims in Memphis in 12 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for several shooting suspects after a violent Tuesday night and Wednesday morning around the city.

Officers responded to five different incidents where nine people had been shot. One of them in Uptown did not survive.

Tommy Moore says the shooting in the 200 block of Decatur Street Monday night especially caught his attention on the news.

“I immediately, when I realized it was down the street, I called my mom to see how she was doing,” he said.

He later found out his mom, who lives right near where it happened, was safe but had to lay on the ground as bullets rang out.

Meanwhile outside, police said four people were shot in a drive-by shooting. They said two are in critical condition and two are in noncritical condition at the hospital.

“This violence is not just on Decatur Street but is all over Memphis, and something needs to be done,” said Moore.

Police said it was the third of five shootings in 12 hours.

The first one happened around 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of Russwood Road in Berclair, where a man was shot and is expected to survive.

Police say then around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to Southeast Memphis, where a man was shot in the 6600 block of Winchester.

The Decatur shooting happened next around 10 p.m., leaving Moore worried about what this violence teaches our children.

“They don’t want to become a doctor, don’t want to become a lawyer, don’t want to become a scientist. They want to be what they see, and I think that’s a terrible environment to grow up in.”

Then, shortly before 1 a.m., police say two people were shot in the 1200 block of College Street in South Memphis and are expected to be OK.

But at 2 a.m., a 46-year-old man was shot and killed on 7th Street near Bickford Avenue in Uptown. His loss has left neighbors on edge.

“’Cause I know the man changed,” said Veronica Alexander, who knew the victim. “I know he was trying to do well. He had plans for his life. He was trying to do something.”

Police aren’t yet releasing many details about these shootings or suspect information as they’re early on in the investigations.

If you have any information about these shootings, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.