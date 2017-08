× 3-year-old shot in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Another child has become a victim of gunfire in the Mid-South.

West Memphis Police were called to the Arrington Estates Tuesday evening, where a 3-year-old was shot.

Police said the wound may have been self-inflicted, however they said it’s very early in the investigation and don’t have many details.

