× 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects following a pair of shootings that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

The first shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of College St. in South Memphis.

Police say two people were shot and taken to the Regional Medical Center.

Police are looking for four suspects who were last seen running down Trigg Ave.

The second shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Bickford Ave. in the Uptown area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim lying in the middle of the street.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

So far, police haven’t identified any suspects in this case.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about these shootings.