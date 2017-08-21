Where to watch the solar eclipse in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The big day has finally arrived and many across the country are gathering to watch the solar eclipse as it travels across the United States.
To celebrate, many local businesses are hosting solar eclipse parties, including the following:
Total Eclipse at Shelby Farms Park
Solar Eclipse Lawn Party at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens
Solar Eclipse Event at the Pink Palace
Eclipse at the Brooks! at the Brooks Museum
Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at The Peabody
Ping Pong -The Sun is Gone at Railgarten
Eclipse Party at the Memphis Botanic Garden
Southern College of Optometry Eclipse Day at AutoZone Park
Big Solar Crossing at Big River Crossing
Solar Eclipse Viewing at Overton Square
Solar Eclipse Day at the Memphis Zoo
Of course, you can count on WREG for complete coverage of the solar eclipse. We’ll have a special, two-hour broadcast on News Channel 3 Anytime from noon until 2 p.m. It’s channel 3.2 on your antenna or channel 2 or 920 on Xfinity Cable.
You can also watch in LIVE on the WREG Facebook page and WREG.com.