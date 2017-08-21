× Where to watch the solar eclipse in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The big day has finally arrived and many across the country are gathering to watch the solar eclipse as it travels across the United States.

To celebrate, many local businesses are hosting solar eclipse parties, including the following:

Total Eclipse at Shelby Farms Park

Solar Eclipse Lawn Party at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Solar Eclipse Event at the Pink Palace

Eclipse at the Brooks! at the Brooks Museum

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at The Peabody

Ping Pong -The Sun is Gone at Railgarten

Eclipse Party at the Memphis Botanic Garden

Southern College of Optometry Eclipse Day at AutoZone Park

Big Solar Crossing at Big River Crossing

Solar Eclipse Viewing at Overton Square

Solar Eclipse Day at the Memphis Zoo

Of course, you can count on WREG for complete coverage of the solar eclipse. We’ll have a special, two-hour broadcast on News Channel 3 Anytime from noon until 2 p.m. It’s channel 3.2 on your antenna or channel 2 or 920 on Xfinity Cable.

You can also watch in LIVE on the WREG Facebook page and WREG.com.