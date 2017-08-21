× Police: Father ‘carelessly’ left gun where 4-year-old could reach it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a tragic weekend involving children and guns in Memphis as three children were shot, two of them fatally.

Monday, the father of one of those children faced a judge after his 4-year-old son accidentally shot and killed himself.

Gari Settles, 38, is charged with reckless homicide. He was ordered back to court later this month with an attorney.

Police say the child shot himself when he was somehow able to get his fathers’s gun at the Lynnfield Apartments in East Memphis on Saturday night. He died at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital after suffering a gunshot would to his head.

According to police, an investigation showed that Settles had “carelessly” left a loaded 9mm handgun where his son could reach it.

Friday night, a 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot at a home on Egan Drive in Fox Meadows.

Police still haven’t released much information on whether she shot herself or was shot by someone else.

She was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. By Monday afternoon, police said, she was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police have not charged anyone in that shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

And Sunday afternoon, and 8-year-old boy died after shooting himself at a house on Parkland Road in the Cherokee area.

So far, police haven’t released details about how the child go hold of the weapon. No one has been charged and the investigation is ongoing.