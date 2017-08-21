× President Trump to reveal strategy in Afghanistan, South Asia Monday

WASHINGTON — The commander-in-chief is set to address the nation Monday evening on the nation’s strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia.

Monday’s news conference is scheduled for 8 p.m. C.T. from Arlington, Virginia.

On Sunday, the White House announced President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense James Mattis had reached a decision after spending the day at Camp David talking with military leaders.

However, Mattis didn’t release any additional details about the plan when speaking with reports, saying the President wanted to be the one to deliver the news.

CBS News analysts suggest the plan will further help military leaders overseas, allow for the possible deployment of 4,000 additional troops and will put pressure on Pakistan to stop harboring terrorists.