Police investigating critical shooting after victim shows up at Hickory Hill fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot.

Around 8:45 p.m. Monday, the victim went to the fire station at 6675 Winchester Road, from where he was taken to Regional Medical Center, police said.

Police believe he may have been shot at the Landing Apartments.

Police don’t have a description of the suspect but said the suspect was driving a brown Camry.