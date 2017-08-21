× Police: 16-year-old mother, two children missing since Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a teen mother and her two children.

The mother, 16-year-old Angel Williams, was reportedly last seen around 5 p.m. Friday, when she left home in the 3300 block of Bowen with Jamarie (two years old) and Jamaria (9 months old).

She has not been seen since, police said.

Williams reportedly has the mind of a third grader.

She is described as being 5’2″, 170 pounds with maroon and black braids.

If you see her or know where she is, call police at (901) 543-2677.