Planned Ole Miss wellness education center aims to cut drug, alcohol abuse

OXFORD — A new program planned at the University of Mississippi will try to reduce the abuse of drugs and alcohol.

The William Magee Center for Wellness Education is set to open in 2018 and plans to help change student behavior when it comes to alcohol and drug use on campus.

“Too many college students use alcohol and drugs, believing these substances will help them manage academic and social pressures; others use them to try to help with sleep. We know these are high-risk and ineffective behaviors that threaten the health and safety of young adults,” said the university in a news release.

The center will provide counseling, treatment and referrals for those who need it as well as provide other educational programs.

Donors have given more than $500,000, and another $850,000 is pledged.

It is named for a young Ole Miss alumnus who died of an overdose in 2013 while trying to overcome drug addiction.