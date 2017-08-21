× One dead in police shooting at Buffalo National River

HARRISON, Ark. — Authorities in Arkansas say one man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Buffalo National River in northern Arkansas.

The shooting occurred Saturday night in the Lower Buffalo Ranger District of the national river, a 153-mile (246 kilometer) long area that’s managed by the National Park Service.

Authorities say no officers were injured in the shooting. The name of the victim and other details of the shooting were not immediately released.

Officials say the shooting is under investigation by the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police and the National Park Service.