Officer hospitalized after 3-car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was injured in a three-car crash.

The accident happened at Southhill Avenue and Neely Road.

Neighbors told News Channel 3 the officer had his siren and lights on as he came through the intersection but collided with a van and another vehicle. The car then went through a yard and stopped at the front of a home.

The officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. No word if anyone else was hurt.