Stay up-to-date with our latest Solar Eclipse coverage

Mollie Van Horn of Kate Bond Elementary is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

Posted 8:00 am, August 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:57AM, August 21, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Mollie Van Horn of Kate Bond Elementary is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.  Mollie teaches kindergarten and says, "I love making a difference in children's lives."  If you would like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by using this link.