MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Mollie Van Horn of Kate Bond Elementary is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Mollie teaches kindergarten and says, "I love making a difference in children's lives." If you would like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by using this link.
Mollie Van Horn of Kate Bond Elementary is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
Toya Nelson-Johnson of Cordova Elementary is the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
Bradley McGee of Bon Lin Elementary is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
Crystal Cottam of Bon Lin Elementary is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
Renee Pirkey of Lakeland Elementary School is the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
-
With lottery fever spreading, scammers look to cash in
-
-
Thieves break through concrete walls to steal cigarettes, lottery tickets
-
A California teen wins the lottery. Twice. In one week.
-
Driver in deadly school bus crash could face more charges
-
Five suspects wanted for stealing cigarettes, lottery tickets
-
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $393 million sold in Illinois
-
-
Florida teen wins $26,000 a year for life off $1 scratch-off
-
Can’t be there? How to watch solar eclipse on TV, online
-
Caught on camera: Thieves ransack Raleigh store