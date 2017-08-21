Millions to view first continental total solar eclipse in 99 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Millions of Americans will be looking up to the sky for the first total solar eclipse to sweep the US coast-to-coast in 99 years.

"There's a hustle and a bustle and kind of an excitement and an anticipation," said Lysa Vattimo.

The tiny farming town of Madras, Oregon will be one of the first places to view the total eclipse around 1:16 ET.

In Carbondale, Illinois — which will be in the dark for 2 minutes and 40 seconds — thousands will pack a sold-out football stadium.

"The sight is something that's going to really please Americans, and make them think differently," said Mike Kentrianakis with the American Astronomical Society.

St. Joseph, Missouri is the fifth largest city along the so-called path of totality. Some hotels here started selling out more than a year ago.

Lauren Daves and her family rented a RV and made the trip from Texas.

"It's gonna be incredible, just with the sky going dark and all the glow."

The Phillips family drove all the way from Oklahoma and will be camping out.

"You won't be able to see the moon. Or the sun. It's just going to look like a ring of fire," explained 11-year-old Alonso Phillips.

"I imagine at the moment of totality everybody is just gonna be in awe," added his father, Tony. "And I just want to feel everybody in the same emotional state. I think that's gonna be empowering."

It's sure to be an experience few will ever forget.