Man says he was defending his dog when he killed pit bull in Cooper-Young street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "The dog was lying right there in the road."

Cliff Payan pointed out where a dead pit bull was lying Sunday afternoon — right in the middle of South Cox Street. He called the scene "unsettling," to say the least.

"Yes, it was unsettling. I have three small children and they were a little upset about."

According to police, the dog was shot by John Shannon who lives on South Cox. We tried to talk to him, but no one answered the door.

Shannon told police several dogs were attacking his own dog, and from his porch he fired two shots from his pistol, striking the pit bull. It collapsed and died in the street.

Neighbor Joe Calhoun was just returning home.

"As I got closer I saw a dog lying in the street, and the dog was a brown and white dog. Well I've got brown and white dogs, so it immediately put me on alert," he said.

The police report showed the owner of the pit bull lives at South Cox and Southern, but no one wanted to talk.

The owner told police he didn't know how the dog got of its yard.

The Memphis Animal Shelter was called to remove the dog, but the image is still clear in the minds of Payan and his family.

"We all felt bad. It was a terrible thing."