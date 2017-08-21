× Barcelona terror suspect fatally shot by police

BARCELONA — The man accused of driving a van into a crowded tourist spot in Barcelona last week has been shot and killed in the Spanish town of Subirats on Monday.

Multiple sources reported Younes Abouyaaqoub was wearing what appeared to be an explosive belt when he was shot.

The news of the shooting came several hours after authorities named the 22-year-old as the driver who plowed through a crowded tourist are in Barcelona, sources said. More than an hour after the attack, he allegedly murdered 34-year-old Pau Perez, stuffed his body in the back seat and stole his car before running it through a police checkpoint. It was later found abandoned.

Perez was named the 15th victim in the attacks.

In all, authorities said the group was made up of 12 suspects. Abouyaaqoub is the only one believed to still be at large.