Live coverage of Solar Eclipse 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Great American Eclipse is underway and our WREG team is live covering what’s happening in our area and beyond beginning at noon.

Around here, the darkness will peak at 1:22 this afternoon, but you should notice a difference before then.

We have reporters speaking to experts and sun watchers at the Memphis Pink Palace Museum, coverage from Autozone Park where the Redbirds are playing through the darkness, and our own sunny backyard on the Mississippi River.

Mobile users: if the stream does not load, click here or you can view it on our Facebook page.

