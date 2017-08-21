Family wants closure as police search for Marlon Toney’s killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "I depended on him, I could depend on him for everything."

Bridget Toney is a mother trying desperately to to hold back her tears.

Her life changed in January when her son, 45-year-old Marlon Toney, was murdered. Family members say he was shot three times in the back.

Memphis police say Marlon Toney managed to drive himself home even after been shot multiple times.

His mother found his body still sitting behind the wheel of his car. His car was parked in front of her house with the engine still running.

"When I went out, I kinda patted him in the chest to see if I could wake him up, and I knew then that he was deceased."

Homicide detectives say Marlon Toney tried to get away from the gunman, but it was too late. Neighbors in the Westwood area of southwest Memphis heard the gunshots and saw Toney's car slowing rounding down Cimmaron Drive, but they had no idea Toney had been shot and needed help..

"My daughter, who found him first, she and I both feel guilty because when we first heard the dog barking, if we had gone out then, maybe we could have done something."

Officers say Toney met a friend near his Westwood house. But the big mystery is what happened after they went their separate ways.

"Very little happens in a vacuum. Somebody watch something and it maybe that they don't think it's significant to them, but it could be a case breaker," Lt. Tony Mullins said.

Marlon Toney's family just wants answers and justice.

"It's a daily struggle, every day not knowing. I know somebody knows something. The family needs some type of closure."

If you know who killed Marlon Toney, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. All calls are confidential.