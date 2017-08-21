A tasty Enchilada Casserole with Chef Elle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Elle always knows how to cook up a scrumptious dish that's both easy on you and something your entire family is going to love.

This week, she made a delicious Enchilada Casserole.

Enchilada Casserole

1 medium onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 T grapeseed oil

3 ½ t ground cumin

1 ½ t chili powder

¼ t smoked paprika

sea salt, to taste

5 c shredded chicken

1 ¾ chicken stock

1 c tomatoes, diced

¼ c cilantro, chopped

½ c green onions, chopped

1 ¼ c Monterey Jacked, shredded

Cornbread Topping

1 ½ c cornmeal

½ c all-purpose flour

2 t sea salt

2 t baking powder

6 T butter, melted

1 ½ c buttermilk

½ c jalapeno pepper, diced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Set a large skillet over medium heat and add oil. Once oil is shimmering, add onion, garlic and season with sea salt. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, and add cumin, chili powder, and paprika, cooking an additional minute.

Add chicken and chicken stock, and cook until bubbles appear along the edge, about 5 minutes.

Toss in diced tomatoes, cilantro, and, green onions. Taste and adjust sea salt, if needed. Reduced heat to low.

Meanwhile, in a small mixing bowl, add cornmeal, all-purpose flour, sea salt, and baking powder. Stir, add diced jalapenos, buttermilk, and melted butter.

Set mixture aside until ready to use.

Transfer chicken mixture to casserole dish, layering with cheese. Top with dollops of cornbread mixture, according to the number of servings.

Place casserole in the oven and bake 25 to 30 minutes or until topping is done.