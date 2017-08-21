× At least 3 shot near Medical District, at least 1 critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to a shooting near the Medical District Monday night.

Officers made the scene in the 200 block of Decatur Street around 9:20 p.m.

Police said they found one victim with a gunshot wound, who was then transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said two other victims arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. There is no information on their conditions at this time.

Neighbors said there was also a fourth victim and said they believe all involved were teenagers.