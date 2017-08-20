× Juvenile shot while riding bike in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man in a car shot at two people on a bike shortly after midnight Sunday.

The pair was riding a bicycle while escorting friends home from a party, according to the police report. They rode past an older-model white Ford Mustang near Northmeade Avenue and Schoolfield Road, and the driver of the car got out and said “drop it off.”

The victims tried to flee, but they said as they did, they heard gunshots. One was hit and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. He’s expected to be OK, police said.

The car drove away, heading east on Northmeade.

Officers spoke to a man who witnessed the shooting. Police are investigating.