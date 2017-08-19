× Powerball jackpot at 535 million

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than half-a billion dollars is on the line.

Across the nation people are rushing out to get last minute tickets for tonights Powerball drawing

The jackpot has reached 535-million dollars because there’s been no winner since June 10.

The number represents one of the top ten Powerball jackpots of all time.

The winner would end up getting an estimated cash payout of about 340-million dollars.

However, the odds of winning are estimated to be one in 292-million.

WREG will have the Powerball drawing live tonight at ten.