Latino Memphis and citizens of Memphis march to defend DACA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Immigrant youth and allies are marching with white shirts to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

DACA was created by the Obama administration that deferred action for certain undocumented young people who’ve come to the U.S. as children.

Talks of DACA being threatened, which would cause over 8,300 youth in Tennesee at risk of deportation.

According to a release by Latino Memphis, the march aims to bring awareness of the threat.

“Taking away DACA means taking away the dream of a better future for thousands of young individuals across Tennessee. Coming to this march is not only showing your support for immigrant youth but for the future of the country we all call home,” advocacy coordinator at Latino Memphis, Gina John said.