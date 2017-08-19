Dick Gregory, civil rights activist and comedian, dead at 84

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 14: Dick Gregory at the Bud Light Presents Wild West Comedy Festival - Dick Gregory at Zanies on May 14, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Bud Light)
Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory died Saturday at the age of 84, his son said on Gregory’s official social media pages.
Dick Gregory died in Washington, Christian Gregory said, without giving details.