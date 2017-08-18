× Woman wanted after impersonating an officer

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Tunica County Sheriff’s Office needs help to identify a suspect who impersonated an officer.

The TCSO said they received information from local casinos that someone had an interaction with a female posing as an undercover agent.

The woman would tell the victim if they didn’t give her an undetermined amount of money they’d go to jail, police say.

Police say the suspect would then leave the casinos with the money.

If you have any information on the person of interest contact Tunica Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400,