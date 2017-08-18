× UTHSC students protest of Forrest statue near campus; City Council to discuss removal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several dozen students at University of Tennessee Health Science Center walked out of class Friday to protest the statue of a Confederate general that sits in a public park across from the campus.

“It’s a reminder of something that needs to go away, so let’s make it go away,” said one demonstrator.

The Nathan Bedford Forrest memorial and gravesite sits in Health Sciences Park on Union Avenue. UTHSC’s campus surrounds the park.

Meanwhile, the Memphis City Council is set to discuss the “immediate removal” and sale of the Forrest statue and the Jefferson Davis statue located Downtown in its executive committee meeting Tuesday. The item is scheduled for a 2:25 p.m. discussion in Room 501 of City Hall.