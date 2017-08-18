× Two Osceola daycare employees fired following child abuse allegations

OSCEOLA, Ark. — Two employees at an Osceola daycare have been fired following allegations of child abuse, the company said in a released statement.

Sabrina Woodson, CEO of Focus, Inc., stated the daycare, “does not condone maltreatment of any child and will not tolerate such conduct.” She said her team immediately called the proper authorities upon hearing the allegations.

On Thursday, Osceola Police Chief Ollie Collins told WREG’s Stacy Jacobson they investigated every employee at Focus, Inc. after receiving an anonymous tip from a former employee.

A peek at the surveillance video reportedly revealed even more incidents.

A report of the alleged abuse were handed over to Assistant Prosecutor Catherine Dean. Dean said she’d examine the evidence and determine whether to file charges.

All of the children involved are expected to be okay.