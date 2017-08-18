× Sheriff: Third escaped inmate captured in Coahoma County

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities have captured the third of four inmates who escaped from the Coahoma County Jail, according to the county sheriff’s office.

LeAndrew Booker was apprehended Friday morning, the sheriff says.

Booker was recently sentenced to 17 years in prison and three years probation for burglary charges.

One inmate, Marquis Stevenson, remains at large. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Stevenson was out on bond for murder charges and was recently arrested and charged with statutory rape.

Deputies noticed the inmates were gone during a routine check last Friday.

Percy Bryant was captured Tuesday, while Cordarius Thomas was captured Aug. 11.