Tennessee health centers awarded $2 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of Tennessee health centers will soon receive extra money to help improve the quality and efficiency of patient care.

According to the Health Resources & Services Administration, 29 facilities across the state received grant money, bringing the total federal funding to $2 million.

The centers were chosen based on high levels of performance in categories including improving quality of care, increasing access to care, enhancing delivery of high-value health care, addressing health disparities and achieving patient-centered medical home recognition.

Several facilities in West Tennessee made the list including Christ Community Health Services, Inc., the Hardeman County Community Health Center, the Memphis Health Center, Inc., and the Rutherford County Primary Care Clinic, Inc.

To see the full list of facilities awarded grants, click here.