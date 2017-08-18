× Strickland joins Mayor’s Compact to Combat Hate initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 200 mayors across the country including Mayor Jim Strickland have signed on to participate in a national initiative to fight bigotry and hate in our communities.

The Mayor’s Compact to Combat Hate is a partnership between the Anti-Defamation League and The United States Conference of Mayors, and was created in direct response to the violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

But just denouncing hate isn’t enough. The initiative also calls for mayors to take action in the community in different ways like making sure local police departments have the resources needed to prevent, respond and investigate acts of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.

They also agreed to encourage local and state leaders to add anti-hate and anti-bias content to the curriculum that supplements the community’s goal to celebrate diversity and inclusion while challenging bias.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL, stated the initiative also allows cities to have access to their databases, and they’ll help train educators and law enforcement officials, The Washington Times reported.

