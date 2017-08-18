× Southaven police dog dies in car; officer to face discipline

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven police have confirmed a 6-year-old K-9 officer died after his handler left him in a car earlier this week.

According to police, the handler had just returned to the office following an undercover buy when he left his partner, Gunner, in the car. The windows were rolled up and the car off.

By the time the officer returned two hours later, Gunner was in complete distress and was rushed to a nearby animal hospital. Sadly, it was too late.

Gunner was the only K-9 dedicated to the department’s narcotics division and had only been partnered with the officer for three weeks when the incident occurred.

The Southaven police chief told WREG there will be disciplinary action against the officer and the department will be making policy changes to prevent something like this from happening in the future.