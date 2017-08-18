× Puppy allegedly left in truck 3 days with no food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A four-month-old puppy is in the care of Memphis Animal Services after being left in an abandoned pick-up truck with no food.

A woman, who didn’t want to be identified, told WREG the puppy had been there for at least three days.

When police rescued the puppy Monday in the 500 block of East Alston, they said the truck was covered in feces and the puppy had only a small amount of water.

Police said the dog also had sores and appeared to be suffering from malnutrition.

They also noted the truck’s windows were cracked.

It’s not clear who placed the dog in the truck.​