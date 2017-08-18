× Police watching over Corinth, Mississippi statue after online threat

CORINTH, Miss. — Police officers are watching over the Confederate statue at the Alcorn County courthouse after the online group Anonymous threatened to take it down.

Corinth Police Chief Ralph Dance confirmed Friday there are officers watching the statue out of caution because they have to protect public property. They are aware of the information from Anonymous.

Dance said locally there haven’t been any threats to the statue, and that things have been quiet. Officers will watch until they’re comfortable there’s no longer a threat.

A WREG crew is on the way to Corinth to report on the situation.