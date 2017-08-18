National Civil Rights Museum announces 2017 Freedom Award nominees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum has announced the nominees for the annual Freedom Award, which honors the individuals who have played a crucial role in the fight for civil and human rights.

Reverend Bernice King, a humanitarian and the daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.; Hugh Masekela, a composer and radical activist against apartheid; and Morris Dees, a civil rights lawyer, have all been nominated for the prestigious award.

The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Orpheum Theatre. A Red Carpet and Pre-Show Gala will be held at the Halloran Center for Performing Arts.

