× Mississippi officials begin uprooting big marijuana farm

PRENTISS, Miss. —Mississippi officials are uprooting what they’re calling the largest outdoor marijuana farm they’ve seen since the 1980s.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics told local media that they got a tip that someone was growing marijuana in Jefferson Davis County, and that a helicopter found five fields of flourishing plants spread over more than 4 acres.

Director John Dowdy said Thursday that narcotics agents are cutting a road into the site with a bulldozer, removing the plants and burning some.

Agents estimate the marijuana could have been sold for at least $10 million.

An underground bunker and generators were also found, but authorities said they don’t yet know who was running the farm.