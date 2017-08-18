× Man accused of robbing woman, leading police on chase convicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 23-year-old accused of robbing a woman then leading police on a chase through the streets of Memphis was convicted in a Shelby County courtroom.

On Thursday, Martinos Derring was found guilty on robbery, theft of property, evading arrest by auto creating a risk of injury or death, and evading arrest charges. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in September.

According to evidence presented in court, Derring approached a 54-year-old woman at a movie kiosk on South Third Street and demanded her car keys.

Several minutes after stealing the 2002 Nissan Maxima, he was spotted by police heading northbound on I-55. The officer followed him down Crump Boulevard and then onto Mississippi before turning on his siren to pull the car over. But instead of cooperating, Derring accelerated, ran a stoplight and hit another vehicle.

He was taken into custody at Danny Thomas and Vance following a short foot chase.