Firefighter injured while battling apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter is recovering from minor injuries after battling an apartment fire in the Nutbush neighborhood overnight.

The fire broke out around midnight at the Festival Square Apartments on Pikes Peak Ave.

Flames were coming through the roof by the time firefighters arrived.

They quickly rescued one tenant who was trapped inside his apartment.

Jeff Beal credits a smoke detector for waking him up and saving his life.

“It definitely saved my life. If it hadn’t of been for that, I wouldn’t have woke up,” said Beal.

Beal was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.