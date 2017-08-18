× Report: Tipton County murder victim shot in the back, stuffed in tub

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — New information has been released in a deadly shooting in Tipton County.

According to a police report obtained by WREG, authorities were called to a home in the 6900 block of Campground Road in Drummonds Wednesday afternoon. When authorities arrived, the homeowner, Zachary Quinley, was standing outside with a .40 caliber Taurus semi-automatic handgun in his waistband, authorities said.

Deputies eventually entered the home and discovered Terry “TJ” Hill, Jr. dead in the bathtub. He had reportedly been shot multiple times in the back.

Quinley was taken to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office where he reportedly waived his rights and told authorities he and the victim had been in an argument Tuesday morning. After shooting the man, he placed his body in the bathtub.

The suspect was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit dangerous felony.

35.474393 -89.856258