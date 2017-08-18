Police: Cook hurts woman with hot grease after complaint over chicken wings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A complaint over an order of chicken wings led to a bloody brawl between two women at a South Memphis gas station.

Police were called to the Shell station at McLemore and Third Street at 2:44 a.m. Friday, according to a report.

Officers found a woman covered in blood, saying she had been assaulted by the cook inside.

The woman told police that her food wasn’t properly cooked and as she talked to a manager, the cook walked from behind the counter and punched her in the face.

A fight broke out and the cook threw a pot of hot grease at the woman, causing second-degree burns to her face, eyes, chest and shoulders, police said.

Surveillance video showed the cook was holding a box cutter when she hit the woman, police said.

Olivia Gipson, 55, was taken to the Shelby County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.

The other woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.