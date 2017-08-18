× Cash family: Keep Johnny’s name away from ‘hateful ideology’

NASHVILLE — The children of Johnny Cash are asking white supremacists and other hate groups not to wear or use the country singer’s name or image.

In a Wednesday night Facebook post shared by Cash’s daughter Rosanne and son John Carter Cash, the siblings say they were “sickened” to learn a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi was wearing a T-shirt with their father’s name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted into deadly violence.

The man in question was interviewed Saturday on Fox News Channel.

The post said the late country music legend’s heart “beat with the rhythm of love and social justice.”

“He received humanitarian awards from, among others, the Jewish National Fund, B’nai Brith, and the United Nations. He championed the rights of Native Americans, protested the war in Vietnam, was a voice for the poor, the struggling and the disenfranchised, and an advocate for the rights of prisoners. Along with our sister Rosanne, he was on the advisory board of an organization solely devoted to preventing gun violence among children,” the post read.

“He would be horrified at even a casual use of his name or image for an idea or a cause founded in persecution and hatred.”

They requested his name “be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology.”

The post, also signed by Kathy, Cindy and Tara Cash, says the family values love and kindness, respects diversity and cherishes “our shared humanity.”