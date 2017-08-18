× Alleged MS-13 gang member arrested in Cordova, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged MS-13 gang member was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Cordova on Thursday, officials say.

Chris Diaz was wanted for a variety of charges including aggravated robbery, attempted second-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery and employing a firearm to commit a felony.

Officials believe the crimes were all gang-related.

Marshals were able to track Diaz to the 1300 block of Alidar in the Appling Lakes Apartments.

According to the release, Diaz was hiding in an apartment closet.

Diaz is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail.